Athletics' Khris Davis: Hoping to return Friday
Manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Davis (hip) will be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Indians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Davis is still nursing a hip injury that he picked up after colliding with the outfield wall over the weekend. The slugger was able to rejoin the lineup Wednesday but was removed in the fifth inning after experiencing renewed discomfort, prompting the A's to give him the day off Thursday -- his second time out of the lineup in three games. The plan is for Davis to be re-evaluated prior to Friday's series opener against the Indians, and if everything checks out OK, he should be cleared to assume his regular spot in the heart of Oakland's lineup.
