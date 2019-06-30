Athletics' Khris Davis: Idle again Sunday

Davis (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The Athletics will err on the side of caution with Davis and hold him out for a third straight game while he recovers from a sore left hand, which was on the receiving end of a 97-mile-per-hour fastball in Thursday's series opener. With an off day Monday, the team is hopeful that Davis will demonstrate enough progress to re-enter the lineup for Tuesday's series opener with the Twins. Mark Canha will fill in for Davis as the Athletics' designated hitter Sunday.

