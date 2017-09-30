Athletics' Khris Davis: Improved plate discipline in 2017

Davis' commitment to plate discipline has resulted in a career-high 73 walks in 2017, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "I think it comes with experience," Davis said. "Instead of going out of the zone and getting it, hopefully I'm going ahead and taking the walk. I know what the walk feels like now."

The prodigious slugger trails only Giancarlo Stanton in round trippers hit over the last two seasons, with Davis having already matched his 42-homer total from last year heading into the final series of the season. He's managed to retain his power while showing improved patience, with the boost in free passes largely stemming from him working 120 full counts this season, an improvement of 35 over 2016. Davis does still have the third-highest strikeout total in the American League (193), so cutting down on the whiffs will presumably be a primary offseason goal.