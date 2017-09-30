Athletics' Khris Davis: Improved plate discipline in 2017
Davis' commitment to plate discipline has resulted in a career-high 73 walks in 2017, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "I think it comes with experience," Davis said. "Instead of going out of the zone and getting it, hopefully I'm going ahead and taking the walk. I know what the walk feels like now."
The prodigious slugger trails only Giancarlo Stanton in round trippers hit over the last two seasons, with Davis having already matched his 42-homer total from last year heading into the final series of the season. He's managed to retain his power while showing improved patience, with the boost in free passes largely stemming from him working 120 full counts this season, an improvement of 35 over 2016. Davis does still have the third-highest strikeout total in the American League (193), so cutting down on the whiffs will presumably be a primary offseason goal.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Ties career high with 42nd homer Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps on mashing in blowout win•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Clobbers 40th homer Saturday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Away from team, awaiting child's birth•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...