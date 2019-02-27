Athletics' Khris Davis: Improving but not rushing back
Davis (calf) is improving and continues to hit at the team's minor-league facility but is in no rush to get back to games, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis has been dealing with a mild left calf strain for all of camp. Fantasy owners would certainly like to see him in Cactus League action to prove that he is indeed improving, but there have been no indications that he's about to return, and he remains absent for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Still, there doesn't seem to be significant concern about Davis' readiness for the start of the regular season, even with Oakland opening the season early in a two-game series against the Mariners in Japan on March 20-21.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hitting at minor-league facility•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Tending to calf injury•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Avoids arbitration with Athletics•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks 48th homer•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Slugs 47th round tripper in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...