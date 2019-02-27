Athletics' Khris Davis: Improving but not rushing back

Davis (calf) is improving and continues to hit at the team's minor-league facility but is in no rush to get back to games, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis has been dealing with a mild left calf strain for all of camp. Fantasy owners would certainly like to see him in Cactus League action to prove that he is indeed improving, but there have been no indications that he's about to return, and he remains absent for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Still, there doesn't seem to be significant concern about Davis' readiness for the start of the regular season, even with Oakland opening the season early in a two-game series against the Mariners in Japan on March 20-21.