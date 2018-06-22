Athletics' Khris Davis: In Game 1 lineup Friday
Davis (illness) will DH and bat in the cleanup position for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis will return to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game due to a stomach bug. He's hitting .235/.319/.531 with 20 home runs and 49 RBI in 64 games this season.
