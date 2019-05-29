Athletics' Khris Davis: In line for short absence
Davis (hip) has resumed hitting soft toss and could return to the injured list not long after he's first eligible Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis was shut down for five days as expected, but his re-evaluation evidently looked promising as he's resumed hitting right away. He had been able to play through the pain sporadically prior to hitting the injured list, going 8-for-22 in seven games since hurting his hip, so it's no surprise that his stay on the injured list looks like it will be a brief one.
