Athletics' Khris Davis: In matinee lineup Friday
Davis (illness) will DH and bat in the cleanup position for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis will return to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game due to a stomach bug. He's hitting .235/.319/.531 with 20 home runs and 49 RBI in 64 games this season.
