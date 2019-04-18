Athletics' Khris Davis: Inks two-year extension
Davis signed a two-year contract extension with the A's on Thursday.
According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the deal is worth $16.75 million per year and will keep Davis in Oakland through at least the 2021 season. The 31-year-old has been a rock in the middle of the Athletics' lineup over the past three seasons, slashing a combined .247/.323/.534 with 133 homers in 454 games during that stretch. Davis is off to a hot start to the 2019 campaign, hitting .260/.305/.662 with a league-leading 10 homers through 20 games.
