Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps launching homers Friday
Davis went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
The mashing outfielder single-handedly gave the Athletics a 2-1 lead with his fourth- and seventh-inning blasts, pushing his August homer total to eight. With his latest surge, Davis is just seven round trippers away from eclipsing the career-high 42 he blasted in 2016.
