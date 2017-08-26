Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps launching homers Friday

Davis went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

The mashing outfielder single-handedly gave the Athletics a 2-1 lead with his fourth- and seventh-inning blasts, pushing his August homer total to eight. With his latest surge, Davis is just seven round trippers away from eclipsing the career-high 42 he blasted in 2016.