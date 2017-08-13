Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps mashing in Saturday's loss

Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Orioles.

Davis provided one of the few bright spots for the Athletics on an overall miserable night, launching his fourth round tripper in the last six games. The slugging outfielder has turned it on in the season's second half, posting a .367 wOBA, .330 ISO, 25.0 percent HR/FB rate and whopping 50.0 percent hard contact rate in 45 plate appearances over that span.