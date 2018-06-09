Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps rolling, homers twice

Davis went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs to help Oakland to a 7-2 victory over Kansas City on Friday.

One of the most under-appreciated and machine-like sources of power in baseball, Davis has been doing what he does best lately, as the pair of long balls in this contest gave him four in his last four games and 17 for the season. He's nothing if not consistent, as Davis' .246 average is nearly identical to the .247 mark he's posted the last two years, and the 17 homers put him pace on for 43, exactly the same number he hit last season after he launched 42 the year before that.