Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps up hot hitting Wednesday

Davis went 2-for-5 with three RBI from a two-run double and run-scoring triple and also scored once in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Davis opened the scoring on the night with his timely first-inning two-bagger, bringing home Marcus Semien and Jed Lowrie. He then answered a fifth-inning Evan White home run with a sixth-inning triple that served as his first of the season and plated Semien. Davis has now hit safely in 13 consecutive games and reached in 14 straight contests overall, raising his season average 24 points to .250 in the process.