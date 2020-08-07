Davis went 2-for-3 with a two-run single in a win over the Rangers on Thursday, He's now 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two runs over his last two games.

Davis' numbers were in such dire straits prior to the recent two-game sample that his success at the plate in those contests still leave his season line at .185/.290/.296. Nevertheless, the slugger and his fantasy managers will undoubtedly focus on the positive, as Davis hadn't laced so much as a single extra-base hit this season prior to his round tripper Monday against the Mariners.