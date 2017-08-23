Athletics' Khris Davis: Key insurance blast in win
Davis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, his 34th, in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.
The prodigious slugger blasted a 384-foot shot to center in the ninth, giving the Athletics a bit more breathing room by extending their lead to 6-4. Davis now has six homers in August and owns a .521 slugging percentage for the month, despite sporting an unsightly .197 average and .278 OBP over the same span.
