Athletics' Khris Davis: Knocks in two during loss

Davis went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

Davis stepped up with a pair of timely hits while manning left field for the second straight game. The slugger's home-run drought is now at 17 games, but he's 4-for-11 with a double, three RBI, three walks and six runs over his first three games of May.

