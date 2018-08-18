Athletics' Khris Davis: Knocks in two vs. Houston

Davis went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Saturday in the 7-1 win over the Astros.

Davis got Oakland on the board in the first inning by plating two on a double to left field. Although he hadn't recorded a base knock in his previous three games heading into Saturday's contest, he's batting .254 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI to go along with an .879 OPS through 113 games this season.