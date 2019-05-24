Athletics' Khris Davis: Lands on injured list

Davis (hip/oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis' injury issues stem from a collision with the side while while playing left field in Pittsburgh nearly three weeks ago. He's appeared in seven games since then and gone 8-for-22 at the plate, but the Athletics' evidently decided he needed a break to fully heal. Skye Bolt was called up in a corresponding move.