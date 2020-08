Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.

Davis started the 2020 season with four straight hitless performances, but he is turning things around -- he has recorded hits in two of his last three games. This was his first home run of the season, and there should be many more to come for the veteran slugger. He has blasted at least 23 home runs in each of his last five seasons.