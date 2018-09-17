Athletics' Khris Davis: Launches grand slam in loss

Davis went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Davis was responsible for all four of Oakland's runs on the day, delivering a home run with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. Despite this, the Athletics would come up short in a one-run loss. The 30-year-old outfielder continues to knock the cover off the ball in 2018, posting 43 homers, 115 RBI and a .871 OPS through 140 games.

