Athletics' Khris Davis: Launches second homer Wednesday

Davis went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 16-6 rout of the Dodgers.

It's his second homer of the season, and first since Opening Day. Davis has had a bit of a slow start in the power department, but after two straight 40-HR, 100-RBI campaigns there's no reason to think the 30-year-old has suddenly lost his stroke.