Athletics' Khris Davis: Launches two homers
Davis went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in a 6-5 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Since June 15, Davis had just one homer, so the slugger was due up for a power surge at some point. After back-to-back seasons with over 40 home runs, Davis is now up to 23 in 89 games. He'll need to keep the momentum rolling if he expects to hit 40 once again, but he should be a lock to at least reach the 30-homer mark.
