Athletics' Khris Davis: Leaves early Tuesday

Davis was lifted for a pinch hitter in the third inning of Tuesday's game against the Indians, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A reason has not yet been provided by the team, but this is presumably related to the hip injury that's been bothering Davis since he ran into a wall at PNC Park back on May 5. He appeared to grimace after a swing in the second inning. A trip to the injured list may be in the cards.