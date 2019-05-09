Athletics' Khris Davis: Leaves Wednesday's game

Davis (hip) exited Wednesday's game versus the Reds during the fifth inning, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Kendrys Morales took over at designated hitter for the Athletics as Davis is apparently still having issues with his bruised left hip, though no reason was officially provided for his exit. The 31-year-old went 0-for-1 with a walk prior to leaving the game and should be considered day-to-day.