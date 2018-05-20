Athletics' Khris Davis: Leaves with injury Sunday

Davis exited Sunday's game against the Blue Jays early with an apparent lower-body injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis seemed to be hobbled when running to first base during his fourth inning groundout. He was then replaced by Matt Joyce at DH during his next at-bat. The specific injury sustained has not been reported, but it appears that it occurred to his lower-body. The A's are off Monday before taking on the Mariners on Tuesday.