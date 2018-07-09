Athletics' Khris Davis: Logs three-hit game
Davis went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 6-0 victory over the Indians.
Davis kicked off the first inning with an RBI double, scoring Mark Canha for a 1-0 lead. Following his fifth three-plus hit performance of the season, Davis has recorded a hit in each of his last 10 games, and he's on pace to match his totals from a season ago, despite missing nine games at the end of May with a groin injury.
