Athletics' Khris Davis: Making progress with calf

Davis (calf) took part in running drills for the second straight day Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The slugger has reportedly remained free of setbacks as he works toward getting healthy enough to make his spring debut. While his progress over the last two days is encouraging, Lee reports the team still needs to see more of him on the bases before clearing Davis for game action. Given both his experience and job security as the Athletics' designated hitter, there isn't a need to rush Davis into spring games at this relatively early juncture.