Athletics' Khris Davis: Manager confident in return Thursday

Manager Bob Melvin is confident Khris Davis (groin) will return from the disabled list when first eligible Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Davis took batting practice and did some running drills with no issues Sunday, giving his manager confidence that the slugger will be activated from the disabled list ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Rays after a minimum stay. The 30-year-old, who is hitting .235/.307/.497 with 13 homers and 38 RBI through 47 games this season, should immediately slot back into the middle of the Athletics' lineup once activated.