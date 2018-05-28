Athletics' Khris Davis: Manager confident in Thursday return
Manager Bob Melvin is confident Khris Davis (groin) will return from the disabled list when first eligible Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Davis took batting practice and did some running drills with no issues Sunday, giving his manager confidence that the slugger will be activated from the disabled list ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Rays after a minimum stay. The 30-year-old, who is hitting .235/.307/.497 with 13 homers and 38 RBI through 47 games this season, should immediately slot back into the middle of the Athletics' lineup once activated.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Feels good during batting practice•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hopes to miss minimum•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Placed on DL•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Dealing with Grade 1 strain•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Suffers groin strain Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start