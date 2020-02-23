Play

Athletics' Khris Davis: Managing calf injury

Davis is dealing with a minor calf injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bob Melvin said the 32-year-old should still be able to make his spring debut Tuesday against the Padres. Davis struggled with a .680 OPS amid injury problems in 2019, so staying clear of any serious issues in spring training will be important for the veteran slugger.

