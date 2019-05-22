Athletics' Khris Davis: May avoid IL after all

The Athletics will wait and see how Davis (oblique/hip) is feeling Friday before determining if he'll require a stay on the 10-day injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

During Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Indians, Davis exited early after sustaining a side injury that's believed to be related to the left hip contusion that he picked up back on May 5. He was sent in for an MRI on Wednesday and was expected to be placed on the IL ahead of the series finale in Cleveland, but the Athletics will hold off on a roster move for now. The results of Davis' MRI aren't yet available, so Oakland may just want to get more information about his health situation before committing to shutting him down for the next week and a half. Skye Bolt has joined the Athletics' taxi squad and will be called up from Triple-A Nashville if or when Davis is placed on the IL.