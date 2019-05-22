Athletics' Khris Davis: May avoid IL after all
The Athletics will wait and see how Davis (oblique/hip) is feeling Friday before determining if he'll require a stay on the 10-day injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
During Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Indians, Davis exited early after sustaining a side injury that's believed to be related to the left hip contusion that he picked up back on May 5. He was sent in for an MRI on Wednesday and was expected to be placed on the IL ahead of the series finale in Cleveland, but the Athletics will hold off on a roster move for now. The results of Davis' MRI aren't yet available, so Oakland may just want to get more information about his health situation before committing to shutting him down for the next week and a half. Skye Bolt has joined the Athletics' taxi squad and will be called up from Triple-A Nashville if or when Davis is placed on the IL.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...