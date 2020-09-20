Davis, who's been on the bench for four straight games and has just five starts since Aug. 29, is likely to get some playing time during the final week of the regular season while manager Bob Melvin rests some regulars, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran slugger has endured another forgettable season, slashing just .192/.306/.329 with two home runs across 85 plate appearances. Davis has been bogged down by the second-highest strikeout rate (29.4 percent) of his career, as well as by a pedestrian 31.3 percent hard-contact rate. Davis will look to rediscover his stroke ahead of the postseason if Melvin comes through on his pledge to afford him some opportunities in the final games of the campaign.