Athletics' Khris Davis: Multi-year extension being discussed

The Athletics are reportedly discussing a multi-year extension with Davis, who's due to become a free agent after next season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis has repeatedly expressed a desire to remain in Oakland, where he landed in 2016 after spending the first three years of his major-league career with the Brewers. The slugger is on pace for a third straight 40-home-run season, and the team has reportedly been engaged in talks with his agent Lou Nero about a multi-year extension for some time. Slusser speculates that the A's would have to offer Davis at least three years on an extension, something the team hasn't done very often in the recent past. Heading into Friday's action, Davis was slashing .239/.321/.498 with 20 homers and 57 RBI across 77 games.