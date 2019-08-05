Athletics' Khris Davis: No room in NL park

Davis is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Davis won't get to serve as the designated hitter with the series being played at Wrigley Field. He could play left field in one or both of the next two games, as he did in four of the Athletics' first five away interleague contests this season, though his bat is no longer one that the team should definitely include whenever possible, as he owns a .495 OPS over his last 27 games.