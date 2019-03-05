Athletics' Khris Davis: Not available Tuesday

Davis (calf) isn't included in the Athletics' lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Davis resumed baserunning drills over the weekend, a sign that he's nearly put the left calf strain behind him. The Athletics may still want Davis to complete a few more baseball activities over the next few days before clearing him to return to game action, but there doesn't seem to be much concern about his status for the team's regular-season opener March 20 versus the Mariners in Japan.

