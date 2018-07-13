Athletics' Khris Davis: Not in Friday's lineup
Davis is out of the lineup against San Francisco on Friday.
With Oakland playing sans the DH in a National League park, Davis will retreat to the bench for the first time since June 20. Since that date, Davis is hitting .296/.356/.444 with 14 RBI. Look for him to come off the bench during a pinch-hit opportunity.
