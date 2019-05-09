Athletics' Khris Davis: Not in lineup Thursday

Davis (hip) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Davis will head to the bench for the second time in three games as he continues to nurse a bruised right hip. The slugger was able to rejoin the lineup Wednesday but exited in the fifth inning after experiencing some renewed discomfort in his hip. Kendrys Morales is starting at designated hitter and hitting fifth in place of Davis, who will be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's series opener against the Indians, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.