Athletics' Khris Davis: Not in lineup Thursday
Davis (hip) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Davis will head to the bench for the second time in three games as he continues to nurse a bruised right hip. The slugger was able to rejoin the lineup Wednesday but exited in the fifth inning after experiencing some renewed discomfort in his hip. Kendrys Morales is starting at designated hitter and hitting fifth in place of Davis, who will be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's series opener against the Indians, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...