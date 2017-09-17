Athletics' Khris Davis: Not in Sunday lineup
Davis (personal) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
The Athletics announced Thursday that Davis would miss a few games to await the birth of his child, and it appears that he is still away from the team. However, it was said that he wouldn't miss time beyond Sunday, so he should be back in action Monday against the Tigers. Matt Joyce will start in left field for Sunday's game.
