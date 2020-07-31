Davis is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners.
Davis will be out of the Athletics' lineup for the second consecutive game after going 0-for-15 with seven strikeouts over his first four games this year. Mark Canha will shift to the designated hitter role with Robbie Grossman starting in left field and batting sixth.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Day off Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Participating in summer camp•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Showing signs of life before pause•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Singles in spring debut•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Set for spring debut•