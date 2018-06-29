Athletics' Khris Davis: Notches RBI in win

Davis went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The slugger helped the A's round out an eight-win road trip with his 53rd RBI of the season. He has largely struggled over the last two weeks, slashing .184/.322/.388 over 49 at-bats and he hasn't homered since June 14, which marks his longest homerless drought of the season. Still, Davis can go on a power surge at any time, so owners should remain patient until he finds his groove at this dish once again.