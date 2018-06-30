Athletics' Khris Davis: On base three times Friday

Davis went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Indians on Friday.

The veteran slugger has parlayed 20 hits into 16 RBI during June, a figure greatly aided by seven home runs. Davis has now reached safely in each of his last four games as well, showing some signs of life after a dreadful 3-for-33 slump that encompassed the nine games prior. Davis unsurprisingly paces the Athletics with 20 homers overall -- marking his fifth straight season hitting that mark -- but his prior struggles during the current month currently have his average sitting at a career-low .230.