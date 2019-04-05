Athletics' Khris Davis: On base thrice in win

Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Davis bounced back nicely from an 0-for-4, two-strikeout day Wednesday to offer some strong complementary contributions alongside the stellar exploits of Stephen Piscotty on Thursday. Davis has now failed to leave the yard in consecutive starts for the first time this season, but his eighth-inning run-scoring single pushed his team-leading RBI total to 10 through the first 10 games of the campaign.