Davis was in the lineup for the first time since Monday in Sunday's loss to the Giants and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Manager Bob Melvin had recently noted he'd look to get Davis consistent at-bats ahead of the postseason over the final week of the campaign, and he began making good on that pledge Sunday. Davis encouragingly didn't strike out in any of his four plate appearances, noteworthy in the sense that six whiffs in his first 18 plate appearances of September helped relegate him to the bench for multiple games. Davis will look to rediscover his power stroke ahead of the playoffs as well, as he's left the yard just once in his last 18 games.