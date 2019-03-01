Athletics' Khris Davis: Out of Friday's lineup
Davis (calf) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis has yet to see game action this spring as he continues to manage a mild left calf sprain. The 31-year-old is improving and is hitting at the team's minor-league facility, but there is apparently no real urgency to see him in Cactus League games. The Athletics open the season March 20-21 against the Mariners in Japan, and at this point there has yet to be much indication that Davis' availability is in doubt.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Improving but not rushing back•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hitting at minor-league facility•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Tending to calf injury•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Avoids arbitration with Athletics•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Smacks 48th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.