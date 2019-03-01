Athletics' Khris Davis: Out of Friday's lineup

Davis (calf) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis has yet to see game action this spring as he continues to manage a mild left calf sprain. The 31-year-old is improving and is hitting at the team's minor-league facility, but there is apparently no real urgency to see him in Cactus League games. The Athletics open the season March 20-21 against the Mariners in Japan, and at this point there has yet to be much indication that Davis' availability is in doubt.