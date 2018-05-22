Athletics' Khris Davis: Out of lineup Tuesday
Davis (groin) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.
Davis will head to the bench for Tuesday's series opener after suffering a right groin strain against the Blue Jays on Sunday. While no move has been made at this point, a trip to the disabled list still seems to be very much in play for the slugger. Matt Joyce will start at DH and bat leadoff in his stead Tuesday.
