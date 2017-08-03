Athletics' Khris Davis: Out with hamstring ailment
Davis is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Giants due to a hamstring issue, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
The issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious as Davis is said to be available off the bench if needed. He should be considered day-to-day for now; Chad Pinder is starting in his place Wednesday.
