Athletics' Khris Davis: Out with hand injury

Davis, who is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels, is dealing with a left hand injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He was hit by a pitch in Thursday's game, and while it seemed like he was hit in the elbow, it is actually his left hand that is sore. The A's have not provided a specific diagnosis, so Davis should be considered day-to-day for now.

