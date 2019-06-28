Athletics' Khris Davis: Out with sore elbow

Davis (elbow) is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels.

He was hit on the elbow by a pitch in Thursday's game, and while he stayed in initially, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, he was later removed in favor of Chad Pinder. There has not been an official injury diagnosis, but his absence from Friday's lineup seems to confirm that his elbow is still sore, at the very least. Mark Canha starts at DH and will hit second.

