Athletics' Khris Davis: Pair of hits in return

Davis (hip) went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Indians on Sunday.

Davis generated his third multi-hit effort of May in his return to the lineup after a three-game absence due to hip soreness. The slugger is 6-for-17 (.353) with a double and three RBI thus far this month, but his home-run drought has now reached 21 games.

