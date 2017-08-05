Athletics' Khris Davis: Pair of two-baggers in loss
Davis went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and another two-bagger in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Angels.
Davis has gone 3-for-9 with Friday's doubles in two contests since returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The slugging outfielder in a modest long-ball drought, as he last went deep on July 23 versus the Mets. With 28 home runs over 107 games, however, he remains on pace to eclipse the career-high 42 round trippers he blasted in 2016.
