Athletics' Khris Davis: Placed on DL
Davis (groin) was moved to the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davis left Sunday's game with a Grade 1 groin strain, and he won't be able to avoid a stint on the disabled list. He was slashing .235/.307/.497 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI prior to the injury, although he's not expected to miss an extended period of time, as it's the least severe type of strain.
